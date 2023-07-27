SELF-AWARENESS FAIL: MSNBC Host Angry About FOX News Asks What Would Happen if Democrats Had a Propaganda Arm in the Media

by

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan is angry about the FOX News coverage of the Hunter Biden scandals. Having absolutely zero self-awareness, Hasan wondered on Twitter what would happen if Democrats had a propaganda arm in the media.

Apparently, Hasan has never heard of MSNBC. Or CNN. Or the New York Times, the Washington Post, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, The View, the Huffington Post, etc.

This is the Twitter post that set Hasan off:

That made Hasan so angry that he wrote this:

Here are a few choice reactions:

It should also be noted that FOX News is not even as conservative as it used to be.

How could Hasan tweet this with a straight face?

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.