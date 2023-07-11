Secret Service to Brief Congressional Staff on Mystery of Cocaine in the Biden White House

Our country is a joke.

The elites think we are all so stupid.

Secret Service members found cocaine in the Biden White House on 4th of July weekend. Someone was planning quite the par-tay!

And now over a week later the Secret Service and FBI are completely baffled on who could have put it there.

Hunter Biden was arrested on his first drug charge at 18. His drug use spanned several decades, up to at least 2019 when he recorded his many trysts with cocaine, crack and hookers. Then he left his laptop off at a computer shop and forgot about it.

The Secret Service has no idea who brought the cocaine into the White House. Their story changes every two days.

Now the Secret service is going to brief congressional staffers on their ongoing investigation.

Axios reported:

The U.S. Secret Service will provide a briefing to Congress on the discovery of cocaine at the White House, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republican lawmakers have argued the incident raises broader concerns about security at the White House complex.

The news of the briefing being scheduled was first reported by Spectrum News.
Driving the news: The briefing will be at the staff level and will take place at 10am Thursday ET, according to two GOP aides familiar with the plan.

A Secret Service spokesperson did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.
Context: Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle last week requesting a briefing by July 14.

He said the “presence of illegal drugs in the White House” raised concerns about “the level of security maintained at the White House.”
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also questioned Cheatle about the cocaine, pressing her for information on where it was found and whether the Secret Service had plans to “correct any security flaws.”

