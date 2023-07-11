Secret Service to Brief Congressional Staff on Mystery of Cocaine in the Biden White House

Our country is a joke.

The elites think we are all so stupid.

Secret Service members found cocaine in the Biden White House on 4th of July weekend. Someone was planning quite the par-tay!

And now over a week later the Secret Service and FBI are completely baffled on who could have put it there.

Hunter Biden was arrested on his first drug charge at 18. His drug use spanned several decades, up to at least 2019 when he recorded his many trysts with cocaine, crack and hookers. Then he left his laptop off at a computer shop and forgot about it.

The Secret Service has no idea who brought the cocaine into the White House. Their story changes every two days.

Now the Secret service is going to brief congressional staffers on their ongoing investigation.

Axios reported: