UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Makes Unfiltered Comments on Supreme Court Rulings, Corporate America, and Vaccine Mandates: “Congratulations Anti-vaxxer…Vaccines are Bad” (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Sean Strickland earned his 11th career knockout this Saturday, taking down Abus Magomedov in a second-round finish at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Strickland (27-5) bombarded Magomedov (25-5-1) with an onslaught of strikes on the ground that led to the referee stopping the middleweight contest at the 4-minute, 20-second mark. The TKO marked Strickland’s first since 2020 and headlined the event inside the UFC’s Apex facility.

However, the spectacle did not end there. In a surprising twist, Strickland provided his insights on current societal issues during the post-game press conference, ranging from the Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action and student loans, and why he did not take the COVID vaccine.

I love America, guys,” said Strickland, who admitted he was “white trash.” He lauded the hard-working Asian community, indicating they “have a leg up” on him due to their diligence and drive, which he suggested were the very ideals that America was built on.

“America is f-king equal opportunity. If you could f-king do it, f-king do it, man, bottom line. I’m really happy for the Asian community, man. If you guys work your ass off, you got good parents, and that’s to go full circle. You see that Asian community of like you have a mom in the house raising their kids, that is what America was,” said Strickland.

He lamented the impact of corporate America and how it has shaped a consumerist culture, hailing foreigners who come to the country and display more American spirit and values than native-born Americans.

“But you let these corporations f-king weasel their way to put the Amazon on your phone, and we have just made this consumer America, bro. It is a damn shame that you have foreigners coming to this country, and they show more of the American spirit and values than Americans do,” he added.

When asked about the recent Supreme Court ruling on student loans, Strickland responded with a firm belief in personal responsibility.

“You get your loans, bro. You f-king pay for it. No one ever gave me forgiveness,” he said.

The fighter’s commentary on societal issues while in the so-called UFC “bubble” was met with surprise and amusement from the press. “I’m impressed that you paid attention to what was going on in the world while you’re in the UFC bubble,” a reporter said.

“Well, man, here’s the thing, guys. We don’t do sh-t all day. What do you think UFC fighters do? We train for a few hours a day and we just sit there with our d-cks in our hand. You guys, why do you think I’m f-king tan? I got sh-t to do all day long.

Strickland, well known for his candid nature, also touched on the topic of vaccines.

“I just sit on the interwebs reading f-king conspiracies about f-king COVID and sh-t,” Strickland said.

“Congratulations, anti-vaxxer, by the way, I must say, vaccines are bad, but you try to force me to tell me to get a shove a needle my ass to leave the country? F-ck you guys,” he said, expressing his frustration over perceived vaccine mandates.

WATCH: (Viewer Discretion Advised: Video Contains Strong Language)