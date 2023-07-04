San Francisco Reparations Panelist: Straight White Men “A Danger to Society” and ‘Serial Killers’

Nikcole Cunningham, a member of San Francisco’s slavery reparations committee, called straight white men a “danger to society” and “serial killers” in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph.

In the interview, Cunningham says, “Straight white men are abusive. Straight white men are serial killers. They have the most — I watch these shows — the most serial killers. Straight white men are the ones who are shooting up schools, right? So they are a danger to society,” adding, “Not all of them.”

Further, Cunningham suggests white people should be held accountable for the actions of slave owners because they are “still benefiting from the harms that… [their] ancestor[s] caused.”

The New York Post reports:

Cunningham also claimed that “white supremacy is ingrained in the DNA in this country and definitely in this city.” ***** She slammed white men for not backing reparations. “They’re not doing that. So if anything, they pose more of a harm than support and help. And then you got to remember their ancestors … are the ones who were standing out here in their Sunday best watching black people hang and burn,” Cunningham told the outlet. “So until white people come to grips with their ancestry too and make amends with them, to say, I want to be the change,” added Cunningham, who was reportedly appointed to the committee because she is suing the city, her former employer, for discrimination.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the proposal from the San Francisco “Reparations Committee” to pay each longtime black resident $5 million and grant them total debt forgiveness for suffering decades of “systemic repression.”

“While neither San Francisco, nor California, formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery, the tenets of segregation, white supremacy and systematic repression and exclusion of Black people were codified through legal and extralegal actions, social codes, and judicial enforcement,” the proposed draft says.

“A lump sum payment would compensate the affected population for the decades of harms that they have experienced, and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that Black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and unintended harms perpetuated by City policy,” the draft says.