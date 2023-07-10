Sam Smith Performs Raunchy Sexualized Booty-Shaking Fetish in Open-A$$ Leggings and Boots in Madrid – At Family Friendly Concert (Warning on Video)

Sam Smith, the artist who headlined last week’s Grammy Awards with a Satanic performance, has gone on to shock people once again — this time the people of Madrid were his victims.

In February, Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards, in a Satanic-themed spectacle that was later confirmed to be public worship of Satan.

On Friday, the unfortunate people of Madrid, Spain had to suffer through a raunchy Sam Smith butt-shaking fetish with their children.

Apparently, Sam believes the audience wants to see more of his flabby butt cheeks shaking during his performances.

Gross.

The Mad Cool festival is open to families and children of all ages.

Warning on content:

More… Kid friendly.

