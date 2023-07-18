Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Says Downtown San Francisco ‘Never Going Back to the Way It Was’

Salesforce CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff recently said that downtown San Francisco is never going to get back to what it once was. It’s a stunning statement.

We have documented many of the various business closures in the city, mostly due to crime, drugs and the ever-expanding homeless problem.

Marc Benioff is no conservative. He is a San Francisco tech billionaire with very progressive views and yet even he can see the writing on the wall.

The FOX Business Network reports:

San Francisco’s downtown ‘never going back to the way it was,’ Salesforce’s Marc Benioff says For San Francisco, the three-year exile resulted in empty storefronts with large “going out of business” signs hanging from windows. Popular shops like Uniqlo, Nordstrom Rack and Anthropologie have left, toiletries like shampoo and toothpaste are locked up at pharmacies, and places like Gucci get hit by armed robbers in broad daylight… London Breed, the city’s mayor, also announced the city would spend $6 million to upgrade a three-block area near a popular cable car turnaround to help bring back businesses and improve walkability. Salesforce CEO Benioff, though, suggested a different approach. He recently said downtown is “never going back to the way it was” in terms of workers commuting to the office every day. Benioff suggested the mayor convert office space into housing and hire additional police to help visitors feel safe. “We need to rebalance downtown,” Benioff said.

The idea of hiring police is a good one, but who believes that the far left leaders of the city are going to allow that?

Is the city already too far gone? Look at these short clips:

Video recorded of a street in San Francisco, Calif. close to the Nob Hill area. pic.twitter.com/B8iQTRuWd2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2023

This is what happens if you park on the street in the San Francisco area. These tourists reportedly left their car for just 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cYG8jHhaEu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2023

It’s disgraceful what has been done to San Francisco and other American cities. It has just been allowed to happen.