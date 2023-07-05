Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other Over Alleged Plot to Attack Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (VIDEO)

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified this Tuesday, with both nations accusing each other of plotting attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. This facility, currently under Russian control, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six reactors, and is situated in southeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed French President Emmanuel Macron about alleged “dangerous provocations” by Russia at the plant, located in southeastern Ukraine.

In a tweet, Zelensky stated that he had warned Macron over a phone call about “dangerous provocations” by the occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The Ukrainian President stated that he and Macron agreed to monitor the situation closely in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” said Zelensky.

“Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees – can’t but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else. Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And this may incite the Kremlin to commit new evil. It is the responsibility of everyone in the world to stop it, no one can stand aside, as radiation affects everyone,” he added.

The Ukrainian armed forces, citing “operational data”, claimed that explosive devices had been planted on the roofs of the third and fourth reactors at the station on Tuesday. They suggested an attack could be imminent and, if triggered, these devices would give an impression of shelling from the Ukrainian side.

Despite the high stakes, neither Zelenskiy nor the Ukrainian military provided any evidence to substantiate their claims.

Zelensky warned in his nightly address that Russia was scheming to stage an attack on the plant, asserting, “the world sees – and cannot fail to see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia. And no one else.”

WATCH:

Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in… pic.twitter.com/RWbykc72cL — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2023

Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia station in the aftermath of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides have since repeatedly blamed the other for shelling near the plant, risking a substantial nuclear incident.

Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the head of Rosenergoatom – which oversees Russia’s nuclear network, suggested Ukraine intended to drop ammunition laced with nuclear waste from another of its five nuclear power stations on the Zaporizhzhia facility.

Karchaa alleged that the Ukrainian military would attempt an attack on the Zaporizhzhia station overnight on July 5, utilizing long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones.

WATCH: