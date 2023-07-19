The U.S. State Department is conducting an “active outreach campaign” to “neutralize Russian accusations that US military biologists had violated the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention,” Russian bioweapons chief Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov charged in a Russian Defense Ministry presentation July 14.

The International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC) in Astana, Kazakhstan plays a key role in the censorship of claims about US bioweapons in Ukraine, Kirillov charged, together with Wooden Horse Strategies, a U.S. consulting firm in Kiev run by Atlantic Council Eurasia Center senior fellow Brian Mefford.

The contract between ISTC and Wooden Horse “provides for the posting of relevant material at least eight times a month, as well as the monitoring of ‘pro-Russian’ publications on this topic appearing online and promptly responding to them, including blocking access”, Kirillov claimed.

The International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC) “funds Internet activities to combat information about U.S. biolaboratories in Ukraine and to promote a positive perception of Washington’s projects in the post-Soviet space,” according to Kirillov.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding “dual-use production facilities, such as Oxitec biotechnology company, which could be used to mass-produce vectors” of infection for bioweapons, Kirillov charged.

“An increase in the number of non-endemic Asian tiger mosquitoes has already been recorded in southern and central Europe”, Kirillov claimed. “In Germany, populations of this species have established in five federal districts. Another mosquito species (Culex modestus), a vector of West Nile fever, has been identified in Sweden and Finland.”

Kirilliv charges the work of U.S. military biologists is “aimed at the formation of ‘artificially managed epidemics’ not controlled by the Biological Weapons Convention.”

Russia claims to have seized documents proving the Pentagon maintained bioweapons research institutions in Ukraine through Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and participating in biowarfare in the mainly Russian-speaking Donbass 2014 to 2022.

The U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) maintains seven U.S. Navy laboratories, three of which are located outside the USA, in Italy, Сambodia and Peru. The NAMRU-3 installation moved from Cairo, Egypt to Sigonella Naval Air Station in Italy t on Dec. 12, 2019. NAMRU-2 has been located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia since 2002. USN Naval Medical Research Unit 6 (NAMRU-6) was founded in Lima, Peru 1983.

Kirillov claims that the activity of NAMRU foreign branches “is not limited only to gathering and shipment of pathogens.” He accused the Pentagon of “trying to promote the interests of large American pharmaceutical companies, which are the main sponsors of the Democratic Party’s election campaigns.”

He claims that DOD documents acquired in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine show the Pentagon “planned to use the United States military to test unregistered medical products on local populations and then have them approved by regulatory bodies in the interest of so-called Big Pharma.”

According to Kirillov, “a network of subordinate biolaboratories and intermediary organisations” was used, including the Hunter Biden-financed Metabiota.

A Metabiota tender seized in a Ukrainian biolaboratory addressed to the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases “relates to infectious diseases specialists training in Kenya and Uganda”, Kirillov charged. Kirillov claims the document proves the Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency, Department of Homeland Security, USAID and EU organizations “have been involved in pathogens research in countries of the African continent.”

“Metabiota’s involvement in the study of the H7N9 avian influenza virus was confirmed, as well as its leading role in the Predict project, which studied new strains of coronaviruses and captured bats that carry them in the natural environment,” claims Kirillov. “Representatives of Metabiota themselves admit that, in fact, they are engaged in networking to ensure the work of the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies abroad.”