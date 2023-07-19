Royal Rumblings: Inside Sources Deny Rumors of Harry and Meghan’s Separation

Maybe he finally grew a pair.

Radar Online and The Times of India reported the Duchess and Duke of Sussex are reportedly ‘spending time apart’ to “strengthen their relationship.”

But inside sources deny the rumors of a separation.

For years there have been unflattering reports of Meghan Markle.

The couple have launched a public campaign against the monarchy for several years now.

And, of course, there are numerous creepy videos of Meghan controlling the former royal.

Via Varney and Co.

