Roseanne Barr Hits the Bullseye with Assessment of ‘Soy Induced Frail Boy’ David Hogg

by

David Hogg bit off more than he could chew when he targeted Senator Mitch McConnell over a worrying pause in the lawmaker’s speech last week.

The young Harvard University gun grabber targeted the senator for a strange episode that occurred on Wednesday. McConnell was then speaking during a press conference when he froze and appeared unwell. Aides helped him away from the podium.

That same day, Hogg couldn’t resist wallowing in the apparent medical episode to get one over on Republicans.

“If Biden did what Mitch did today the media would be covering non stop for the next two weeks. But because it’s a Republican it’s like nothing ever happened,” Hogg posted on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “The right wing bias of corporate media is nuts.”

Hogg might have an argument if McConnell was having routine episodes in the style of President Joe Biden, but it appears this was just a one-off occurrence.

Also unlike McConnell, Biden’s apparent age-related handicaps have necessitated a major change in the boarding procedures of Air Force One.

Notably absent from Hogg’s post is any reference to 90-year-old Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who had to be told how to vote recently after running into some apparent confusion.

Hogg’s post was so monumentally off the mark that conservative personality Roseanne Barr even jokingly nominated it for display in the Smithsonian Institution. Of course, Barr had other things to say about the post and its author.

“This tweet should be in the Smithsonian,” Barr wrote in response the next day.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“There has never been a more democrat post in history. The lack of awareness, the lack of shame, the double standard, the absolutely insanity and soy induced frail boy b***hiness.”

It’s fair to say Hogg isn’t winning any fans here.

Other users were quick to pile into the replies, dishing out their own thoughts on the prominent anti-gunner.

Unfortunately for Hogg, it seems if his posts keep coming he’ll only get more of this biting criticism in return.

After the thrashing he’s being given online and the spectacular failure of his MyPillow competitor, we’re not sure how much more Hogg can take.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

