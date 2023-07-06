Rose Unplugged: Judge Jeanine Pirro: “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic” (AUDIO)

Judge Jeanine Pirro joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the Biden Crime Family and her new book: “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic”

Judge Jeanine talked about Abraham Lincoln’s prediction about whether or not America would die and how she might die.

“The only thing that could defeat us is if we were to die by suicide. If our death could be inflicted by ourselves,” Judge Jeanine said of Abraham Lincoln’s prediction.

“We are no longer a sovereign nation,” Judge Jeanine said. “We are literally a globalist landing spot with benefits.”

AUDIO:

