Report: Rolling Stone Writer Who Mocks ‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie Locks Down Twitter Profile

Miles Klee, the writer responsible for a Rolling Stone article mocking the movie “Sound of Freedom,” has made a hasty retreat by locking down his Twitter profile amidst backlash, according to Revolver News.

It is not clear if his tweets have always been protected, although many people believe it’s recent.

It seems Klee couldn’t handle the heat and sought refuge behind locked virtual doors, shielding himself from the consequences of his own derision.

Klee wasted no time unleashing his mockery upon the film, condemning actor Jim Caviezel as an alleged QAnon conspiracy theorist and dismissing the movie as a “Movie for Dads With Brainworms.”

“I watched Jim Caviezel’s QAnon-ish child-trafficking drama “Sound of Freedom” with the kind of muttering, coughing, “Amen!”-bellowing boomers who have made it a right-wing indie hit. Hard to overstate just how disgusting it was!” Klee wrote on his Threads account.

“Sound of Freedom,” a movie that strives to raise awareness about child trafficking, achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Disney’s Indiana Jones at the box office on July 4th. However, as the film climbed the ladder of success, Klee’s attempt to belittle and undermine its significance proved to be a major misstep.

The online community erupted with criticism, condemning Klee’s article as ‘baseless and disrespectful.’

“To dismiss this movie based on your presumptions and biased is near-sighted, and I hope that you continue to develop and learn about real journalism,” said one user who lost a child to human trafficking.

“You will never understand true pain until your own children have been taken from you and sold like cattle. I will never see mine again and thanks to you, people that read your article won’t give a sh-t either.”

One TGP reader wrote, “You know how low the leftists have sunk, when they are condemning a film about SAVING children from trafficking, like it is a BAD thing, you couldn’t make it up.”

“Sound of Freedom” tells the inspirational true story of Tim Ballard, a former CIA and DHS agent who dedicated his life to rescuing children caught in human trafficking. Rather than appreciating the movie’s noble cause and the attention it brings to this urgent problem, Klee chose to dismiss it with sarcasm and ridicule.

While legacy media outlets wasted no time attacking the box office hit, it seems the public recognized the importance of shedding light on this pressing issue.

The movie currently enjoys a 99% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Klee’s insult and downgrading of the movie follows a pattern set by other media outlets, such as The Guardian, which published an article titled “Q-Anon-adjacent thriller seducing America,” attempting to associate the film’s narrative with unfounded conspiracy theories. CNN also joined the chorus, downplaying the movie and attempting to link it to the controversial QAnon movement.

Despite the mocking tone of some media outlets and their writers, the movie’s call to action against child trafficking will continue to resonate with those who recognize the urgency of this global issue.

UPDATE: Miles Klee seemed to have a secondary Twitter account that was created a month ago. Notably, he has made an effort to conceal his true identity by choosing not to use his real name on this alternate account. Operating under the pseudonym “Woke Mind Virus Supersoldier” with the handle @youwouldntpost, Klee has been active on this separate profile trashing the movie.

He even joked about being trafficked.

Klee was still able to post on his old account on June 30. The post suggests that his prior account was just recently locked down.