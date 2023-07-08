SICK. Rolling Stone Calls Sound of Freedom a Movie for “Dads With Brainworms”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Sound of Freedom, a movie that brings awareness about child trafficking starring Jim Caviezel, hit number one in the box office on July 4th beating Disney’s Indiana Jones.

The movie depicts the life of Tim Ballard, a former CIA and DHS agent who resigned from his job in order to rescue children being trafficked around the globe.

As the movie dethroned Disney’s Indiana Jones, legacy media outlets wasted no time attacking the box office hit with full force.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit reported the Guardian published an article titled “Q-Anon-adjacent thriller seducing America.”

Now Rolling Stone has decided to attack the movie and published an article titled “‘Sound Of Freedom’ Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms.”

Take a look:

REVIEW: ‘Sound of Freedom,’ the QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking, is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer. https://t.co/XSFFsWV6Me — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 7, 2023

The article was written by Miles Klee and he wasted no time condemning actor Jim Caviezel as a Q-Anon conspiracy theorist who is depicting a “white savior” on screen.

To conclude the article Klee wrote:

To know thousands of adults will absorb Sound of Freedom, this vigilante fever dream, and come away thinking themselves better informed on a hidden civilizational crisis… well, it’s profoundly depressing. Worse still, they’ll want to spread the word.

It appears spreading awareness about child trafficking is a problem to the far left but shouting on the rooftops about climate change is a more noble deed.

