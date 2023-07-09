THIS WOMAN IS AWESOME! RISING STAR Sha’Carri Richardson Flips Off Her Wig then Runs and Wins Her First US Women’s 100 Meter Final – VIDEO

Sha-Carri Richardson is a rising star in women’s athletics.

On Saturday Sha’Carri Richardson won her first US Women’s 100 Meter Final. And she did it in style.

Sha’Carri, who was left out of the Olympics for testing positive for marijuana, is back on the track this year and she is in peak form. On Saturday she won her semifinal race with a world-leading time of 10.75 seconds. Then she came back on Saturday and won the women’s final.

And she did it in style. Sha’Carri, known for her showmanship, flipped off her orange wig that she wore during the preliminary heats and tossed it on the track.

Sha’Carri Richardson is different!!! During in stadium introductions she took off her bright orange wig and tossed it to the side.. the whole crowd ERUPTED!!!! I’ve never seen anything like it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fn5OVNiC0r — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 8, 2023



Sha’Carri had a poor start but went on to win the women’s final. She will be representing the US in the World Track and Field Finals in Budapest in August.

Watch this post race interview.