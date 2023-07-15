RFK Jr. Under Fire For Saying Covid-19 May Have Been an Ethnic Bioweapon Created to Target White and Black People

RFK Jr. is trending on Twitter following a report from the New York Post on Saturday showing video of the Democratic Presidential candidate saying that Covid-19 may have been a racially specific bioweapon.

The video was recorded this week during what Kennedy described as an “off-the-record” conversation and has since gone viral on Twitter.

In the video, Kennedy can be heard saying “COVID-19, There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact.”

RFK Jr. says that COVID-19 was possibly a bioweapon designed to target white and black people. He also said that the Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews were the most immune to the Coronavirus. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/wzlOyPdiSR — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 15, 2023

Kennedy also alleged in the video that the U.S. and other governments are currently working to create “ethnically targeted bioweapons.” He went on to say, “That’s what all those labs in the Ukraine are about. They’re collecting Russian DNA, they’re collecting Chinese DNA, so we can target people by race.”

Left-wing news outlets immediately attacked Kennedy claiming that the conversation was anti-Semitic and racist. The usual hysteria ensued with the thought police cracking down on Kennedy, claiming that he was spewing conspiracy theories again.

Since then Kennedy has taken to Twitter to defend himself, criticizing the New York Post’s reporting as “mistaken.”

The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

Interestingly, it seems that all of the criticism directed at RFK Jr. is personal. None of the attacks seem to attempt to prove that what he is saying is false. We have been lied to about Covid-19 from the start. Is it possible that he is correct once again?