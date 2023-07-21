Researchers Are Now Blaming Mass Shootings in Black Communities On “Structural Racism”

A group of researchers at Tulane University have conducted a study that claims structural racism plays a part in mass shootings.

Researchers from Tulane studied 51 metropolitan areas across the United States and concluded communities with higher black populations have more mass shooting than communities with a higher white population.

The study notes that structural racism may play a part in mass shootings and defined structural racism as “the normalized and legitimized range of policies, practices, and attitudes that routinely produce cumulative and chronic adverse outcomes for people of color.”

The study further shares that Chicago led all cities in mass shootings with 141 mass shootings, which led to 97 deaths.

Mass shootings in major metropolitan areas in the United States disproportionately affect Black people, and structural racism may play a role, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery. Researchers at Tulane University analyzed data relating to the 51 largest metropolitan areas, including demographic and income data as well as reports of mass shootings from 2015 to 2019 compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that tracks gun violence in the US. CNN and the Gun Violence Archive define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

The study failed to note that Chicago, Milwaukee, Baltimore and dozens of other cities referenced in the study are all run by Democrat mayors that are soft on crime.

Leadership in Chicago and Milwaukee both infamously called for their police departments to be defunded during the 2020 BLM riots.