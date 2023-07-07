Republican Party Trying to Recruit Conservative Texas Latina Mayra Flores to Run Again in 2024

Mayra Flores shocked the political world by flipping a House seat in southern Texas to Republicans in a special election in June of 2022.

The Democrats pulled out all the stops a few months later and won the seat back in the 2022 midterms, but Flores is still considered a conservative rock star.

Now Republicans are trying to convince her to run again in 2024.

The Texas Tribune reports:

National GOP recruiting Mayra Flores, ousted from her South Texas seat, to run again for Congress National Republicans are stepping up their efforts to persuade former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores to run for her old seat in South Texas. The National Republican Congressional Committee is recruiting Flores to make a comeback bid after U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, defeated her last year in Texas’ 34th Congressional District. The NRCC has named the seat a target for the 2024 election — its only in Texas — but Flores has not revealed yet whether she will try again. The NRCC commissioned a poll in late May that found Flores tied with Gonzalez. A polling memo first shared with The Texas Tribune said Flores “has already proven she can win, and new polling shows she remains popular.” The memo touted the district as one of Republicans’ best pickup opportunities nationwide. Flores said in a statement she is “praying about [a 2024 campaign] with my family, friends, and supporters, and will make a decision soon.” “Conservatives in South Texas achieved historic gains in the 2022 election cycle, but there is still more work to do,” Flores said. “These poll results are very encouraging, and I deeply appreciate the NRCC’s belief in our movement.”

Flores absolutely should run again.

NEW @NRCC poll has ⁦@MayraFlores2022⁩ leading Gonzalez within the MoE in South Texas: “She leads 50% to 31% with independents. The polling memo showed Flores has a net positive favorability rating of 14 points.” #TX34 https://t.co/FR3aGZkG6N — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) July 6, 2023

The GOP should invest in her campaign and put some muscle behind it.

Flores is an excellent candidate and a real conservative.