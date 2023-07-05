REPORT: The United Nations is Trying to Seize ‘Global Emergency’ Powers With Support From Biden

The far left United Nations is trying to seize on ‘global emergency’ powers and is doing so with the blessing of Joe Biden.

This is alarming. Millions of Americans have a deep distrust of the United Nations and for good reasons. They do not have America’s best interests in mind and they have proved that repeatedly over the years.

Also, we have to remember what happened here in the U.S. when tyrannical governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan got their hands on emergency powers. Almost all of the bad things came out of that and they didn’t want to let them go.

The Federalist reports:

The U.N. Is Planning To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support In September 2024, less than two months before the next U.S. presidential election, the United Nations will host a landmark “Summit of the Future,” where member nations will adopt a Pact for the Future. The agreement will solidify numerous policy reforms offered by the U.N. over the past two years as part of its sweeping Our Common Agenda platform. Although there are numerous radical proposals included in the agenda, perhaps none are more important than the U.N. plan for a new “emergency platform,” a stunning proposal to give the U.N. significant powers in the event of future “global shocks,” such as another worldwide pandemic. Many of the details of the U.N. emergency platform were laid out in a March 2023 policy paper titled “Strengthening the International Response to Complex Global Shocks — An Emergency Platform.”… Once triggered, the emergency platform would give the U.N. the ability to “actively promote and drive an international response that places the principles of equity and solidarity at the centre of its work.”

The UN would also reserve the right to extend the emergency as they see fit:

As difficult as it might be to believe, the story gets even worse from here. Although the duration of the emergency platform would initially be set for a “finite period,” at “the end of that period, the Secretary-General could extend the work of an Emergency Platform if required,” according to the United Nations’ own policy proposal.

Isn’t it fascinating that the media isn’t talking about this? What does that tell you?

TAKEOVER: The U.N. Is Planning To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support. The proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations. If approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist.https://t.co/GKxRwLmNwd — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile: “..the United Nations would be given unprecedented authority over the public and private sectors of huge swaths of the world, all in the name of battling a yet unknown crisis.” What could possibly go wrong?https://t.co/fCGcTcrTsO — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2023

Republicans need to get on top of this, like yesterday.