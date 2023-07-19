REPORT: Beto O’Rourke Still Has $100K Donated to Him by Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman-Fried

Remember Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, the failed candidate for pretty much everything?

Last year when the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto scandal broke, Beto pledged to return all the cash donated by the alleged criminal. Yet according to records, Beto is still holding $100,000 donated to him by Bankman-Fried.

It doesn’t really make sense. Beto married into a very wealthy family, so it’s not like he needs the money.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Dirty Money: Beto Clings to $100K from Sam Bankman-Fried After Pledge To Return Tainted Crypto Cash Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke won praise last year after he pledged to return a massive campaign contribution from Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency kingpin charged with defrauding customers out of billions of dollars. But campaign finance records show the failed political candidate has not lived up to that promise nearly eight months later. O’Rourke has kept $100,000 that Bankman-Fried donated to O’Rourke’s failed gubernatorial campaign, according to campaign finance disclosures released this week. A spokesman for O’Rourke said in November that the campaign had returned an “unsolicited” $1 million donation from Bankman-Fried just before the Nov. 8 election. O’Rourke received positive media attention for announcing the refund, with one political scientist saying it “looks good” for O’Rourke to return Bankman-Fried’s donation. The Washington Free Beacon reported in January that O’Rourke’s campaign refunded just $900,000 to Bankman-Fried and that it was placing the additional $100,000 into a fund for “victims of FTX’s collapse.” Campaign filings released this week do not show any refunds or payments related to the remaining $100,000.

Perhaps Beto is just too busy urging Biden to prevent Texas Governor Greg Abbott from securing the southern border.

There is one person who has the power to stop Abbott.⁰⁰Stop him from deploying razor wire & medieval drowning devices designed to ensnare & mutilate. Stop every illegal thing he’s doing on the border that ends up killing human beings.

⁰Mr. President, we need you to act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 18, 2023

It’s a really good thing this man has never been elected.