Rep. Matt Gaetz Unveils Bill to End Anchor Baby Policy, Seeks to Terminate Birthright American Citizenship for Children of Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

by

In a bold move, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to end the controversial anchor baby policy in the United States. This policy currently grants birthright American citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country illegally. Gaetz’s proposal seeks to address this contentious issue head-on.

This policy, Gaetz argues, incentivizes illegal immigration and creates an avenue for illegal immigrants to gain a foothold in the U.S. through their American-born children, commonly referred to as ‘anchor babies.’

“I’m introducing the “End Birthright Citizenship Fraud Act,” Gaetz announced on his Twitter account.

“American citizenship is a privilege – not an automatic right to be co-opted by illegal aliens. This is an important step in preserving the sanctity of American citizenship,” he added.

The total foreign-born population in the United States, including both legal and illegal immigrants, reached a record high of 47.9 million in September 2022, the highest number ever recorded in any U.S. government survey or census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly Current Population Survey (CPS).

The Florida congressman’s proposal is designed to redefine the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The plan aims to modify the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to specify that birthright citizenship is exclusively for U.S.-born children of American citizens and legal immigrants.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.