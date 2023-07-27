Renowned Physicians and Members of Congress Gather at Supreme Court with 100,000 Petition Signatures, Demanding Investigation into Fauci and Goverment’s Misdealings and Corruption During COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Founder and President Dr. Simone Gold and America’s Frontline Doctors convened the “White Coat Summit: The Reckoning” on Thursday, July 27, at the United States Supreme Court, calling for justice and accountability concerning the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Crimes Against Humanity have been committed,” according to its press release.

“Millions of innocent people harmed & killed by lockdowns, hospital protocols, and experimental injections. Now, allegations & evidence will be presented. Due process will be upheld.… and so will the law. Retribution will be demanded–and justice must be served. It is time for THE RECKONING,” it added.

Dr. Simone Gold wrote on her Twitter account about the group’s concerns.

“We aim to expose some of the largest and most corrupt racketeers between Big Pharma and government during the pandemic, and call for them to be investigated for their criminal conduct,” said Gold.

Gold further specified that they would expose the government in several areas, including:

Collusion between agencies & politicians

Fraudulent data and science

Coercive and illegal censorship to silence doctors

The gathering saw over 100,000 petition signatures calling for an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci’s misdealings and corruption.

“Never before have we seen such a blatantly corrupt government official not be prosecuted,” said Dr. Gold.

The event drew attention from high-ranking politicians as well, with US Representatives Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Clay Higgins (R-LA) addressing the crowd at the Supreme Court. Their speeches underscored the need for justice and accountability for government wrongdoing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this country we’ve gotten away from accountability, and we’ve got to have consequences,” said Rep. Norman.

“Vaccine manufactures cannot be sued, even if their product kills people. That’s not the American way. We’re going to work on this,” he added.

In a bid to uphold constitutional and medical rights, Dr. Simone Gold had a dialogue with Rep. Ronny Jackson during the summit.

The group, America’s Frontline Doctors, has asked for public support as they fight for medical freedom and the future of America, a cause they believe hinges on transparency and accountability within the healthcare industry and government. Supporters can visit their website to learn more about their efforts and how to contribute to their cause.

