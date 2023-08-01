Raw Vegan ‘Influencer’ Dies of Starvation

A raw vegan ‘influencer’ died of starvation last week.

Zhanna Samsonova, a well-known ‘raw vegan’ influencer living in Malaysia, died last Friday after eating only exotic fruits for an extended period of time.

A vegan is a person who does not eat any food derived from animals and a raw vegan eats food completely raw or heated at temps below 118 degrees.

According to reports, Zhanna Samsonova only ate exotic fruits and died of starvation.

The New York Post reported:

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has reportedly “died of starvation” after subsisting exclusively off a diet of exotic fruit in Malaysia, according to her friends and family. She was 39. The Russian national — who frequently promoted raw foods on social media where she was known to her millions of viewers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as Zhanna D’Art — reportedly died July 21 after finally seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, according to local media outlet reports. “A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” one unidentified friend told Newsflash. “They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.” Her friend added, “I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.” Samsonova’s mother attributed her daughter’s passing to “cholera-like infection.” However, her official cause of death has not been declared.

The anti-Christian vegan movement has gained popularity in recent years.

The vegan diet – especially raw veganism – is spreading like wildfire because ‘influencers’ are pushing the lifestyle on social media.

A Cape Coral mother was recently found guilty of starving her 18-month-old son to death after she fed him only raw fruits and vegetables.