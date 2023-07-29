Rapper Travis Scott Posts Photo of Terrified Child With Markings to Promote New Album

Controversial hip hop artist, Travis Scott, has launched his new album UTOPIA but sinister photos the artist released before his album release are overshadowing his new musical production.

Just before releasing his album, Scott posted two photos on Instagram of young boys without their shirts on and one of the boys featured on his Instagram had marker scribbles all over his face.

Content creator Sneako pointed out the satanic imagery and wrote in a tweet “They are telling you they worship satan. And you allow them to program you?”

LOOK:

They are telling you they worship satan And you allow them to program you? pic.twitter.com/kdhoLackjr — SNEAKO (@sneako) July 28, 2023

One user on Twitter compared the markings on the child to symbols the FBI has confirmed are used by pedophiles.

Our society is ruled by demonic pedophiles pic.twitter.com/CD0SoeAmOB — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) July 28, 2023

In 2021, Travis Scott received national headlines after 10 people died at his concert in Houston, Texas.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Scott was sued for over $2 billion dollars after he refused to stop his concert after watching concert goers fall to the ground and get trampled to death.

At one point during his concert there was even an ambulance in the crowd and Scott still disregarded it.

#TravisScott continued the show. After seeing the ambulance in the crowd. Even after this, the organizer did not stop the show. At least 11 dead and over 300 injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott’s #AstroworldFestival in #Houston.#ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld #NRGPark pic.twitter.com/MVjItciRqj — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 6, 2021

READ: