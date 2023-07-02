Progressive Woman Doesn’t Invite Her Conservative Uncle to Her Wedding, Still Expects Him to Send a Cash Gift

A letter to the advice columnist at the Chicago Tribune is causing a major stir on social media.

A woman writes to explain that her leftist daughter was getting married and didn’t want to invite ‘Uncle Dave’ because he is a conservative.

She goes on to explain that she sent photos of the event to ‘Uncle Dave’ so he could at least see how things went, then says she and her daughter are disappointed that ‘Uncle Dave’ didn’t send a cash gift, as he usually does at weddings.

Is there any story that screams ‘progressive’ more than this one? Doesn’t this just sum up the left perfectly?

From the Chicago Tribune:

Dear Amy: Four months before my daughter’s wedding, she told me that her uncle (my brother, “Dave”) would make her feel unsafe if he was a guest. She asked me not to invite him. My daughter is very politically progressive, as are many of her friends, and although she and Dave have always had a good relationship (I thought), he is a conservative voter and has supported candidates we all abhor. Dave has always been very nice, so my daughter’s request surprised me. I wrote Dave a very nice note, telling him that we would not be comfortable with him at the wedding and that he would not be invited… Another problem is that Dave has not sent my daughter and son-in-law a wedding gift. In the past, Dave has given family members wedding checks in excess of $1,000. She says she was counting on receiving the same type of gift. My husband says I should drop it – but I can’t. Dave’s behavior is upsetting and embarrassing to me.

Amy, the advice columnist wrote back. This is the best part:

You seem almost as afraid of your daughter as she is of your brother, but I hope you’ll find a way to courageously tell her that the Bank of Uncle Dave is closed, at least to your branch of the family.

Conservatives on Twitter are cheering for Uncle Dave.

I love Uncle Dave 😂 https://t.co/G1ABdPYMv2 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 1, 2023

You’ve GOT to read this. Progs really are socially insufferable, and Amy just nails it. Uncle Dave is a hero. Ask Amy: We told him not to come to the wedding, but we still wanted his money https://t.co/u3ccByBGbA — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 1, 2023

Uncle Dave really is the good guy in this story.