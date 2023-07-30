Prof Fired for Teaching ‘Factual’ Science Now Takes Action

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘In two decades of teaching these basic, scientific concepts, no other students ever complained’

A college professor who was fired for teaching “factual concepts” has filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the situation.

The case on behalf of Johnson Varkey names St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas.

“No college professor should be fired for teaching factual concepts that a handful of students don’t want to hear,” said Keisha Russell, counsel for First Liberty. “Dr. Varkey received exemplary performance reviews for nearly two decades, teaching fact-based, widely accepted science. But now that cultural elites are at odds with these ideas, the school no longer supports professors who teach them. It is a blatant violation of state and federal civil rights laws to discriminate against someone because of their religious beliefs.”

First Liberty explained in his role as an adjunct professor, Varkey taught Human Anatomy and Physiology to more than 1,500 students since 2004. During that 20-year teaching stint, he got positive student feedback and faced no discipline.

However, leftists attending colleges these days, even some teachers and administrators, deny the facts of science and claim that a woman can turn into a man, or vice versa.

Science holds that being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, and while chemical and surgical mutilations can be done, they don’t change the sex.

It was last November that his students walked out of his class.

They objected to the scientific statement that, in human biology, sex is determined by chromosomes X and Y.

“In two decades of teaching these basic, scientific concepts, no other students ever complained. But on January 27, 2023, Dr. Varkey received a Notice of Discipline and Termination of Employment and Contract letter stating that the school ‘received numerous complaints’ about his ‘religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter’ and that his teaching ‘pushed beyond the bounds of academic freedom with [his] personal opinions that were offensive to many individuals in the classroom,'” First Liberty explained.

Varkey charges, “St. Philip’s College engaged in disparate treatment that violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it terminated me because of my sincerely held religious beliefs and protected speech. The only reason the college gave for firing me was the student complaint(s) of ‘religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, antiabortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter.’ … While I never preached or proselytized in class, the accusation of religious preaching was clearly in connection with the fact that I serve as an associate pastor.

“I would mention this by way of introduction at the beginning of each semester, so my students were aware. The college assumed I was preaching rather than teaching due to negative, discriminatory stereotypes about Christians. This perception was inaccurate and discriminatory,” he said.

