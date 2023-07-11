Prison Reparations: California Democrats Propose Racial Consideration in Court Sentencing

A controversial new bill, supported by the Democratic party and currently making its way through the California legislature, seeks to require judges to take a convict’s race into account when determining the duration of their prison sentence.

Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who chairs the Public Safety Committee of the California Assembly, introduced Bill 852 earlier this year.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to rectify the racial bias that has historically permeated our criminal justice system as documented by the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans,” the bill read.

“Whenever the court has discretion to determine the appropriate sentence according to relevant statutes and the sentencing rules of the Judicial Council, the court presiding over a criminal matter shall consider the disparate impact on historically disenfranchised and system-impacted populations,” it added.

The proposal has now passed the Assembly and is up for consideration in the state Senate.

If the California Senate approves the bill and Governor Gavin Newsom signs it into law, a new section will be added to the California Penal Code.

Assembly Member Tom Lackey, a Republican, is emphasizing that the justice system is meant to hold individuals accountable for their actions without factoring in their racial background.

“Our justice system is intended to focus on accountability for behavior without racial considerations,” Assembly Member Tom Lackey told Fox News. “The voice of victims and any potential repercussions for public safety should be our highest consideration when making decisions that directly impact California communities.”

