Pop Icon Britney Spears Gets Slapped in the Face by NBA Star Player’s Security

Pop icon Britney Spears found herself entangled in a shocking incident on Wednesday night in Vegas, where a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team allegedly backhanded her in the face.

The “Princess of Pop,” accompanied by her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others, was enjoying dinner at the famed Catch restaurant in ARIA Hotel when the incident took place, according to an exclusive report by TMZ.

On her way to the restaurant, Spears spotted Wembanyama. Being a fan, she approached the basketball star to request a photo. However, this innocent act of fandom took an unfortunate turn.

Spears tapped Wembanyama on his right shoulder, a move that prompted an instant reaction from Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, the team that drafted Victor recently. Smith allegedly backhanded Spears, causing her to fall and knock her glasses off.

Britney composed herself and proceeded to her table. To his credit, Smith came over to apologize for his impulsive reaction. He claimed that, at the time of the slap, he didn’t recognize her. While Spears accepted the apology, the matter did not end there.

More from TMZ:

Britney’s security team spent time with Victor’s security guy, and afterward her team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept. alleging battery.

