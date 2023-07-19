President Trump Will Host Screening of “Sound of Freedom” Wednesday Night at Trump National Club in Bedminster

President Donald Trump will host a screening of “Sound of Freedom” Wednesday night at Trump National Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump will be joined at the screening by Eduardo Verástegui, Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard! Verastegui produced the movie. Caviezel starred in the movie. And the movie is based on the life of Tim Ballard.

Bedminster, NJ — President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will host a screening of the film Sound of Freedom at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 19, 2023. The screening will be attended by club members and supporters. Sound of Freedom grossed $41.7 million in the first week of its release and opened at No. 1 in Texas, Florida, and Arizona theaters. The feature has taken the nation by storm, beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in July 4th movie ticket sales despite appearing in far fewer theaters, securing the top position in the box office for the day. The film which is being distributed by Angel Studios, was produced by Mexican filmmaker Eduardo Verástegui and stars Jim Caviezel.

