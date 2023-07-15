Powerful: Jim Caviezel Responds to Fake News Smears in Interview With General Michael Flynn “I Do Not Fear You at All, You Should Fear God”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Jim Caviezel’s passionate and fiery speech on Steve Bannon’s War Room, where he railed against the media, federal agencies, and what he believes to be a corrupt global elite during promotions for the film ‘Sound of Freedom.’

Caviezel joined General Michale Flynn to address warnings he has received after shining light on the “three letter agencies that have gone along with this wickedness” and the smears directed at him, and the film, from the far-left mainstream media.

His days are numbered💀 They will make it look like an accident. He is likely correct, the CIA does this and it is used for blackmailing their assets in high places to keep them in line. pic.twitter.com/om0NCInwDX — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 23, 2023

Caviezel did not hold back.

“I just saw this from Wall Street Silver and it’s got 4.7 million views. So let’s just start there. It says, ‘His days are numbered,’ referencing me. ‘They will make it look like an accident. He is likely correct, the CIA does this and it is used for blackmailing their assets in high places to keep them in line.'”

” ‘Hollywood Actor Jim Caviezel says CIA operates world’s biggest pedophile ring.’ ”

“Well, let me explain something to all of you in the world that think that I’m a little girl and I’m afraid of you. I’m not scared in the least bit. I gave…God brought me into Hollywood to become an actor. He asked me to do that. He was my intel officer. The greatest God, the only God, and he loved me enough to give me a purpose in my life…cause I was the lowest of the low and that time…and I would gladly trade my life to save these little ones, cause the screaming that I heard was so horrific, I can’t sleep at night. At 3 in the morning, for whatever reason, I can hear it.

“So, like David, I love my God…I love Him so much I will give my life for Him …do you understand that? My life is ok, especially if it saves these little ones.”

“So I want you to understand, when you try to do what you did to me on “The Passion of the Christ,” change the world narrative, you never scared me. You don’t scare me now.”

“It’s also, I just want to say, I love General Flynn, and how he gave his life, and guys like that inspire me. Warriors that I work with, Seal Teams that I work with….not the media. Yes there’s good media, like Lara Logan, people that are giving their lives…that actually go down there, not your stupid fact-checkers…and by the way, do you have to go to fact-checking school? Where? Is that like a Doctor Degree, Master’s Degree?”

“I’m asking Christians, public forget about it, Christians, wake up. Stop fearing the devil more than you fear God. Stop being afraid….unlike you I know I’m going to die some day. I am not going to die by my own hand…I’m not going to commit suicide…it may happened from an accident…and this has happened before, after ‘The Passion of the Christ’…that’s right, 2009, look up that date on Our Lady Feast of Mount Carmel…what you tried to do.”

“I’m not afraid of you. I’ve got the Blessed Mother, she’s with me. Our Lady of Guadalupe, she’s with me. But our Lord Jesus Christ, who I love with all my heart, I do not fear you at all. You should fear God.”