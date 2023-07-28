Poll Finds Most Americans Don’t Think Sham Prosecutions of Trump Will Hurt His Chances in 2024

New polling indicates that most Americans don’t believe that the endless prosecutions of Trump will hurt his election chances in 2024.

The Democrats have completely overplayed their hand on this. They have gone after Trump so many times that the public has become numb to all of it.

Despite their repeated attempts to claim that this is all about ‘our democracy’ no one is buying it.

Just the News reports:

Most voters don’t think prosecutions targeting Trump will harm 2024 chances: poll

Most voters do not think that former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 election will be hurt by the multiple criminal cases he is being prosecuted in, according to a survey released Thursday.

While 35% of likely U.S. voters say that the prosecutions of Trump will harm his chances of winning the White House, 23% said they think it will help him, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

Nearly one-third, 32%, said they do not think Trump’s legal troubles will make much of a difference in his chances in the election while 10% said they were unsure.

The poll was conducted the week after Trump said the Justice Department told him he is a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the former president’s efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Justice Department separately indicted Trump last month on 37 counts related to the handling of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in June.

It has gotten to the point where Democrats just look desperate.

After all Democrats and the media have done, they have very little to show for it.

