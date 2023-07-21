Pfizer and Moderna Face Legal Action in Australia Over Alleged Failure to Obtain Necessary “Genetically Modified Organisms” Licenses in COVID-19 Vaccines

A lawsuit was filed in Australia’s Federal Court on July 6, 2023, accusing pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna of dealing with Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) without the requisite licenses. The court case, identified as Julian Fidge v. Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd & Anor, marks a milestone in the ongoing global discourse around the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

From the news release:

“To paraphrase a line about the devil: .. the greatest trick Pfizer and Moderna ever pulled was to convince the world their products don’t enter the nucleus, and alter chromosomal DNA, forever With a heavy heart I can now share with you the new legal proceedings we launched on 6 July, naming Pfizer and Moderna as the Defendants; our planet’s new IG Farbens producing a more subtle Zyklon B (said with respect to those affected by the latter). The Letters of Demand we sent to Pfizer, Moderna, the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator, and the TGA, contain an abundance of references referring to the long established science surrounding the real dangers these transfection products were always known to pose to humanity.”

The lawsuit led by Julian Gillespie LLB, B Juris, with instructing solicitor Katie Ashby-Koppens argue that the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, including both monovalent and bivalent vaccines, are or contain GMOs, and “that they have failed to apply for the necessary licenses.”

Central to this argument is the assertion that the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) -modRNA and -modDNA complexes present in the vaccines fulfill the Australian legal definitions of a genetically modified organism, pursuant to the Gene Technology Act 2000 (GT Act).

“In a nutshell: the LNP-modRNA complexes produced by Pfizer and Moderna satisfy Australian legal definitions for being properly deemed Genetically Modified Organisms, or GMOs. Almost identical legal definitions are found in many other countries, including the EU. There are over four decades of science acknowledging how easily synthetic and natural RNA can integrate with genomic DNA. The subsequent discovery by Kevin McKernan of grossly excessive synthetic DNA contamination in the vials of both companies only makes a very bad situation much worse, as that modDNA also satisfies the same legal definitions for being yet another form of GMO, while possessing superior traits for effectively undergoing genomic integration, and DNA disregulation. In Australia it is a serious criminal offence to ‘deal’ with GMOs without a GMO licence first being granted by the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been accused of a ‘willful blindness’ to the legislative requirements. The lawsuits accuse the companies of bypassing the necessary processes to seek a GMO license from the Australian Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) before pursuing provisional approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

AstraZeneca, another vaccine producer, is cited as a contrast, having properly sought a GMO License before seeking TGA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

“This constituted a gross and heinous failure by Australia’s Gene Technology Regulator, assisted by the Secretary of Health not pausing to ask whether these drugs were not always meant to be first regulated by the OGTR, prior to being possibly cleared to proceed to apply for provisional approval with the TGA. This utter failure by GMO regulators occurred about the globe when the C19 drugs were hustled to the front of approval ques, where now thanks to their transparent failures we can thank them for ensuring the Human Genome has been irreparably poisoned.”

The lawsuit seeks an urgent injunction against Pfizer and Moderna to prevent any further ‘dealings’ with their products in Australia, which would effectively stop further vaccinations. Further to that, it also seeks to investigate what health officials and regulators knew about these products when they first came up for approval.

“If we can achieve that we can then start asking the real questions of what Brendan Murphy and his army of highly paid PhDs knew when Pfizer and Moderna first ‘came a knockin’, while also asking what Australia’s Gene Technology Regulator, Raj Buhla, was doing when these drug manufacturers turned up seeking approvals, where there has been two decades of established science showing these transfection products being perfectly suited for targeting and altering genomes. There is no room for pleas of ignorance; the actions of Murphy and Buhla amount to an intentional dereliction of duty rising to some form of criminal culpability.”

Further muddying the waters is the recent discovery by genomics expert Kevinn McKernan of extensive DNA cell-substrate contamination in both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines.

Read more from MAAT’S Method:

DNA Contamination Compounding the above is the recent discovery by genomics expert Kevinn McKernan of dangerously excessive DNA cell-substrate contamination . This discovery has now been independently verified by other internationally recognised laboratories using different vials, evidencing gross, pre-existing, and continuing global supply contamination by Pfizer and Moderna. The synthetic DNA (modDNA) contamination is anywhere between 18-70 times above legal limits. However, this contamination is much worse than contemplated by outdated regulations, as the modDNA is also encapsulated in LNPs, thus ensuring bio-distribution throughout human bodies, and transfection into cells of all major types of organs, including the brain, heart, ovaries, testes, liver, spleen, eyes, and unborn children. For the purposes of the GT Act, this excessive contamination also fulfils the legal definitions for being correctly deemed Genetically Modified Organisms, and perhaps the worst type of GMO, as genomic integration with chromosomal DNA does not require reverse-transcription, and some of this modDNA (by Pfizer) has the opportunity of becoming 'replication competent' (self replicating) in certain persons known to be infected with SV40 related viruses. Perversely, and as a strict matter of law, both Pfizer and Moderna were/are required to possess GMO Licences to 'deal' with their LNP-modDNA contamination in Australia, though any organisation responsible for such licensure (the OGTR in this instance) would never allow any product into their country that contains this form of GMO contamination. This form of GMO contamination alters the course of humanity, and what it means to be human. By these proceedings the Applicant (Dr Julian Fidge) together with the legal team who discovered and created the proceedings (Julian Gillespie, Katie Ashby-Koppens and Peter Fam), now seek to present the above facts to the court. In the event the court follows and accepts the evidence that the C-19 products contain GMOs, and as a consequence both Pfizer and Moderna are seen to be committing ongoing Serious Criminal Offences by dealing with GMOs in Australia without a licence, the court should find itself compelled to issue an Injunction under section 147 preventing Pfizer and Moderna from any further dealings in Australia, which outcome would also require the halt of any further use of the Pfizer and Moderna C-19 products in Australia.

To read and download files related to the lawsuit, click here.