Pete Buttigieg on Recent Flight Cancelations: “Most Passengers Understand That No One Can Control the Weather” (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg accidentally admitted what we already know to be true: No one can control the weather.

United canceled more than 1,000 flights last week – or 20% of its schedule – due to severe thunderstorms in the Northeast.

United Airlines blamed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flight disruptions over the weekend that affected more than 150,000 passengers.

More flights were canceled going into the weekend.

Pete Buttigieg came under attack for his incompetence.

Stranded passengers blamed Buttigieg for yet another holiday travel nightmare situation.

Buttigieg appeared on “Face the Nation” this weekend to calm angry travelers.

After the Biden Regime has spent more than a half a trillion dollars trying to control the weather, Buttigieg said “no one can control the weather.”

“Most passengers understand that no one can control the weather,” Buttigieg said.

WATCH: