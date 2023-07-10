Peru Declares National Health Emergency Following “Unusual Increase” in Guillain-Barre Syndrome that May Be Linked to COVID Vaccine

Peru declared a 90-day health emergency on Saturday after an “unusual increase” in Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disease where the body’s immune system attacks part of the nervous system.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the increase in Guillain-Barre Syndrome following the introduction of the COVID vaccines.

Scientists recommend that older people who received Pfizer’s RSV vaccine should be monitored for Guillain-Barre syndrome.

This comes after two older adults who received the shot during clinical trials developed Guillain-Barre syndrome, scientists said in clinical trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine per CNBC.

“If RSVpreF vaccine is approved and recommended, these adverse events warrant close monitoring in future studies and with real-world data and postmarketing surveillance,” the scientists wrote. The study, which published Wednesday, was supported by Pfizer.

And a 40-year-old British man was awarded compensation after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The Sun Daily reported: