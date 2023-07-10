Peru Declares National Health Emergency Following “Unusual Increase” in Guillain-Barre Syndrome that May Be Linked to COVID Vaccine

Peru declared a 90-day health emergency on Saturday after an “unusual increase” in Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disease where the body’s immune system attacks part of the nervous system.
The Gateway Pundit has reported on the increase in Guillain-Barre Syndrome following the introduction of the COVID vaccines.
Scientists recommend that older people who received Pfizer’s RSV vaccine should be monitored for Guillain-Barre syndrome.
This comes after two older adults who received the shot during clinical trials developed Guillain-Barre syndrome, scientists said in clinical trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine per CNBC.
“If RSVpreF vaccine is approved and recommended, these adverse events warrant close monitoring in future studies and with real-world data and postmarketing surveillance,” the scientists wrote. The study, which published Wednesday, was supported by Pfizer.
And a 40-year-old British man was awarded compensation after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.
The Sun Daily reported:
The Peruvian government declared a 90-day national health emergency Saturday due to an “unusual increase” of cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which total 165 with four deaths, reported Xinhua.
The decree, published in the official gazette El Peruano, details an action plan which has been drawn up with a budget of 12.12 million soles (US$3.3 million) with an aim to improve patient care in health facilities, reinforce case control and prepare informative material for the population and health personnel.
Among the measures were the acquisition of intravenous immunoglobulin and human albumin, as well as specialised diagnosis of the biological agents associated with the syndrome and assisted air transport for patients in emergency or critical condition.
So far this year, at least 18 of the country’s 24 departments have reported at least one case of the syndrome.