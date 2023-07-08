Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro Caves to His Party on School Choice Program He Claimed to Support

by

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro claimed to support the idea of school choice. He is on record saying that he did not believe that a school voucher program would harm public schools in any way.

Yet when it came time to put his money where his mouth is, he caved to his party, which is in bed with the teacher unions.

Shapiro’s first loyalty is to them, not the parents and children of Pennsylvania.

FOX News reports:

Pennsylvania’s Democrat governor caves on school choice program he staunchly backed to appease his own party

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made an unexpected move Wednesday when he gave into partisan squabbling in the state legislature over funding for school choice in order to appease members of his own party preventing the passage of a state budget.

“Last Friday, the Senate passed a responsible budget that delivers critical funding to our shared priorities and sent it to the House for its consideration. Now, we stand at an impasse largely over one provision of this budget, PASS Scholarships, a proposal I support that has been passed by the Senate but one that Leader [Matthew] Bradford has made clear does not have the support of the House,” Shapiro said in a statement…

A supporter of the funding and increasing school choice for Pennsylvanians, Shapiro had struck a deal with Republicans on what would be the state’s first-ever “voucher” program for private and religious schools, and insisted on including $100 million for it in the budget.

His move surprised state lawmakers and caused tensions within the Democratic Party that led to Democrats in the state House demanding $750 million more in aid for public schools that state Senate Republicans had not agreed to. State House Democrats voted down separate legislation to create the voucher program last week.

Shapiro is being called out for playing the people of Pennsylvania on this.

This is a total betrayal of the people, but luckily for Shapiro, he is a Democrat, so the media will run cover for him.

Of course, the biggest losers in all of this are the kids who would benefit from school choice.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

