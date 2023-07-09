Outrageous! Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Discusses “Strengthening Global Democracy” at the EU (VIDEO)

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Corrupt Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos spoke this week at the EU about democracy. How ironic after the actions he took in protecting the stolen election in his state in 2020.

Wisconsin GOP Speaker Robin Vos spoke at the EU representing the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) on the 6th.

“Let’s gngage in this work together, share best practices and work to ensure the future generations inherit a more prosperous and interconnected world,” said Vos.

Vos also shared his comments on the Global Community.

“Our friends, our neighbors, and our families better for those we care about, and leave our communities stronger for the generations can’t be accomplished in a vacuum, local, and regional governance requires a deeper understanding of in connection with a global community,” he added.

But the most shocking remarks from Wisconsin Speaker Vos were his comments on strengthening global democracy. After his actions to ensure that the 2020 Election was certified for Joe Biden in Wisconsin and preventing the true winner in the 2020 Election, President Donald Trump, from being awarded the state based on the facts and valid votes. It’s shocking that Vos would make these remarks.

“Effective solutions that work for everyone. National governments play a major role in strengthening, global democracy,” he said.

The EU shares the following about what it defines as strengthening global democracy (it’s about reducing inequality):

The EU’s approach to democracy complements its work on human rights (see fact sheet 5.4.1). It is grounded in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international and regional standards on human rights, democratic institutions and elections. Since 2015, the EU has also been basing its support for democracy on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular Goal 16 on accountable institutions and inclusive and participatory decision making, and Goal 10 on reducing inequality.

This is what fascists say when they want to destroy a country and rule over it. “It’s all about equality” – their definition, of democracy of course.

The EU is also backing democracy in Ukraine where Zelensky has eliminated his opposing party, free speech, some churches, and potentially next year’s election. This is what they mean by democracy.

Although Vos is proud of his presentation, others are not so impressed:

Stolen elections are the democracy that globalists want.