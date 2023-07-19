Outrageous! 80-Year-Old Ice Cream Vendor Robbed at Gunpoint in Newsom’s Crime-Ridden California (VIDEO)

Don Juan, an 80-year-old ice cream vendor in Oakland, California, has become a symbol of resilience after falling victim to three armed robberies in the past week.

Juan Díaz, as he is formally known, continues to brave the streets daily to earn his living, despite facing terrifying threats and dangerous conditions.

The most recent incident occurred at noon on Monday and was captured on video. The old man was robbed at gunpoint on Monday by two men.

WATCH:

🚨 ICE CREAM MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA pic.twitter.com/UIAHT6MSPF — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) July 17, 2023

Diaz, a hardworking man originally from Peru, told Telemundo 48 in an exclusive interview that this incident was the most terrifying of the several he has faced over the years after being robbed 8 times.

Two armed men approached him and took the money he had. Although not physically injured, the trauma of the incident has left a lasting impact. In total, $120 was taken from him, a significant loss for the humble ice cream vendor.

A local photographer just shared these photos that he took of the man at the Oakland Museum this weekend. Can someone please help identify? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zS4biB45zU — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) July 17, 2023

Despite the horror of the event, Díaz remains focused on his responsibilities. He could not work in the immediate aftermath due to trauma, but knows he must return soon. His income is not just his livelihood, but a lifeline for his family back in Peru.

“They are in bad shape over there and I have to be here helping them. I have a son who is not normal and was born with a bad head. So, I cannot abandon him,” Díaz said.

As news of Díaz’s ordeal spread, a fundraising campaign was launched by Geraldy Sanchez, an acquaintance of Díaz. Initially aiming to raise $5,000 to replace his stolen money, the community has shown overwhelming support and has thus far contributed over $11,000.

Sanchez shared her motivation for starting the campaign: “Let’s all help him get his money back because we ALL know that Oakland is a dangerous place. It’s not the first time this has happened to him. ANYTHING HELPS!”

The community’s spirit of solidarity doesn’t stop online. A ‘community buyout’ has been organized for this Saturday at 11 am, where locals can directly support Díaz by purchasing his ice cream.