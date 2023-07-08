OUCH! Elon Musk Has PERFECT Response to Politico Tweet Saying Authorities May Never Discover Whose Cocaine Was in The White House

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a great response to Politico after they suggested it is unlikely that law enforcement will ever determine who the cocaine belongs to that was found inside the White House.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – On Sunday, cocaine was found in the basement entryway into the West Wing of the White House, which is an area typically reserved for the president, vice president, and other senior administration officials.

However, members of the Biden administration have insisted that the cocaine was found in an area that is “heavily traveled” by visitors, as the White House hosts tours of its West Wing.

According to a story by Politico, “one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing.”

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught,” said the White House official. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Politico tweeted a link to their story, saying, “White House cocaine culprit unlikely to be found.”

In response, Elon Musk sarcastically tweeted, “Any guesses?” Referring, of course, to Joe Biden’s son Hunter who is a known cocaine user.

“I have a couple of ideas,” replied political commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

Conservative lawyer Rogan O’Handley also tweeted about the cocaine found in the White House, suggesting it was obvious who it belonged to.

“Hunter is a coke head,” reasoned O’Handley. “Hunter can enter the White House w/ fewer security precautions than other visitors. He just left w/ Joe Biden for Camp David this weekend. The coke was found this [weekend].”

“Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened here.”

On July 4th, the Bidens gathered on the balcony of the White House to watch the fireworks. In a video taken during the event, Hunter walks behind his step-mom Jill while putting his left hand up to his face and then wiping his nose as he walks out from behind her, looking very much like he was doing a bump of cocaine.