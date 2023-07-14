Orbán: “USA Could End this War in Five Minutes – Bringing Ukraine into NATO Means World War”

Inviting Ukraine to join NATO would have “triggered the outbreak of a new world war”, so NATO leaders did the right thing by refraining from this step at the Vilnius summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday. “The USA could end this war in five minutes”, Orbán said.



“Had we accepted Ukraine into NATO, this would have meant immediate world war,” Orbán said on his weekly Friday talk on Kossuth radio.

Orbán criticized that “residents of Western countries want the war” in Ukraine. He said the fact “the West still wants war” was confirmed at the NATO summit.

“There is hardly any talk of peace, so the war will not end in the foreseeable future and sanctions will not be lifted,” Orbán complained. “Without them, we could return to a normal economic growth path.”

The Ukrainians are being “aggressive” by constantly demanding more from the West, Orbán chided. “If you are in trouble and you ask for help, behave appropriately,” Orbán said, noting that British defense minister Ben Wallace criticized Ukrainians for lack of “gratitude.”

Orbán said he understands the Ukrainians are in trouble, but “it is important not to accept the Ukrainian point of view because that would drag us into war.”

The situation remains extremely dangerous, Orbán said, noting that “hundreds, even thousands of people are dying every day in the war.”

Orbán agreed with Ukrainian President Zelensky that “Biden could end the war in five minutes”, saying that “if the Americans wanted the war to end, it would end tomorrow.”

“At the NATO summit, we did not get an answer as to why the Americans do not want this,” Orbán said.