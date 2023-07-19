Odessa Port Heavily Bombarded by Drones and Missiles in Worst Attack of the War – Russia Obliterates Ukrainian Infrastructure on the Black Sea

The failure of the grain deal (undermining the bridge) will result in huge financial losses for Ukraine. And the strikes on the Black Sea ports are tied into it.

It was the most powerful attack on the city since the beginning of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

From what can be gathered from Ukrainian sources, the Russian combined arms attack included around 32 Iranian UAV ‘Geranium’, 16 Calibre Missiles, 8 X-22s, 6 hypersonic Onyx missiles and one X-59 flew across the skies of Ukraine.

VIDEO: watch insane footage of missile strike in Odessa.

The targets were the infrastructure of the ports of Odessa and the region, industrial zones adjacent to it, military airfield and oil depot on the railway station.

“The mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, announced the largest attack on the city since the beginning of the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine ‘One of the worst nights… We don’t remember this scale of attack since the start of a full-scale invasion’, he said.”

Russian Defense Ministry:

“Tonight the Russian Federation Armed Forces carried out a group strike with sea- and air-based precision weapons against military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian military in Odessa vicinity, as well as against the Kanatovo air base of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kirovograd region.”

Commentary by Gleg Basov on Slavyangrad:

“Regarding the strikes on Odessa and elsewhere: It bears mentioning that these are not yet the ‘strikes of retribution’. All these—admittedly massive—strikes were planned in advance. Nothing of this magnitude happens as a knee-jerk reaction to a terrorist act. As always, targets must be ascertained, verified, confirmed. The amount of planning that goes into these types of combined strikes is not done in a day.”

Russia has been long planning the exit from the ‘grain deal’ and how to do it.