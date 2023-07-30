NYC Dept. of Education Tech Boss Resigns After 45K Confidential Student and Staff Records Hacked

Anuraag Sharma, NYC’s Department of Education chief technology officer, was in charge of the information of thousands of students and staffers in the city.

After another hack to the sensitive data in June, which included exposure of social security numbers, dates of birth, employee IDs and OSIS numbers, a number given to all students who attend a city public school, Sharma resigned from the role he has held since 2019.

The New York Post reports:

Overall,19,000 documents were accessed from the file transfer system MOVEIt, and 9,000 social security numbers were stolen, the DOE said in a letter sent to staff. Last year, the personal data of 820,000 current and former city students was compromised in a hack. One insider said Sharma was well regarded — and insisted the departure was voluntary and unrelated to the recent data breach.

At the time of the most recent breach, Nathaniel Styer, spokesperson for the city DOE, said in a statement, “We recently learned of a security vulnerability in a third-party file-sharing software, MOVEit, which has impacted both private and government customers globally,. Working with NYC Cyber Command, we immediately took steps to remediate, and an internal investigation revealed that certain DOE files were affected.”