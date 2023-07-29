NYC Cabbie Viciously Beaten By Thugs Appalled at “Horrible” No-Bail System That Returned His Attackers to the Streets: “Send the Mayor the Video and Tell Him Die with the Shame”

The Gateway Pundit reported that 60-year-old New York City taxi driver Afzal Butt was viciously beaten by thugs July 19 on a busy street in Midtown Manhattan.
The New York Post reports that, while three suspects remain at large, two suspects were issued desk-appearance tickets police and released.
The disturbing footage from the incident shows three women and two men repeatedly slugging the helpless old man with shoes and their bare fists.
New York City Cab Driver attacked and no one helped him. Shame shame pic.twitter.com/YVhfysKI3i
— IM Imran Riaz Too (@tahqur786) July 21, 2023
Butt is fuming at the horrible “bail reform” system that put two of his attackers back on the streets.
Taxi driver Afzal Butt, 60 — who suffered chest, neck and face injuries in the shocking Manhattan caught-on-camera beat-down — blasted New York’s lenient bail-reform laws as a “horrible system” after a pair of his alleged assailants were issued a desk-appearance ticket and allowed to walk free.
“If they’re not going to put them behind bars, this is a horrible system,” fumed the cabbie, who emigrated to the US from Pakistan and has been driving a taxi since 2004. “I am hopeless and helpless with this system.”
Butt said the city is going to hell in a handbasket regarding crime.
“Send the mayor the video and tell him die with the shame,” the cabbie said.