NYC Cabbie Viciously Beaten By Thugs Appalled at “Horrible” No-Bail System That Returned His Attackers to the Streets: “Send the Mayor the Video and Tell Him Die with the Shame”

The Gateway Pundit reported that 60-year-old New York City taxi driver Afzal Butt was viciously beaten by thugs July 19 on a busy street in Midtown Manhattan.

The New York Post reports that, while three suspects remain at large, two suspects were issued desk-appearance tickets police and released.

The disturbing footage from the incident shows three women and two men repeatedly slugging the helpless old man with shoes and their bare fists.

The thugs knocked the man to the ground while the brutal assault continued as he desperately tried to protect his head.