Not Making Headlines: 90% of US Jobs Created in June were to Foreign Born Workers – Including Illegals (VIDEO)

US job growth slowed in the month of June. There were 209,000 nonfarm jobs created last month versus a forecast of 225,000 new jobs for the month. May payrolls were revised lower to up 306,000 from up 339,000, a loss of 33,000 jobs. And, of course, wage gains did not keep up with inflation once again.

but the news is even more bleak for American families.

On Friday morning Heritage Foundation Fellow, E. J. Antoni joined The War Room to discuss the latest jobs numbers.

E. J. pointed out that 90 percent of the new jobs created went to foreigners. And that number includes illegal aliens!

E.J. Antoni: So another key thing that we’re looking at has been the disparity between foreign born workers and native born workers. And in fact, again, some 90% of the jobs we have right now above pre pandemic levels have all gone to foreign born workers. Which is very interesting that this is the first month when native born workers have finally gotten back to pre-pandemic levels. One of the reasons why that’s so interesting is because the BLS, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has to assign weights to both of these categories and they do that separately. And what that does is it gives you an estimate for how much each of those categories are increasing…

…And another really interesting thing is that the BLS surveys for foreign-born workers do not ask anything about a person’s status. In other words, are you here legally or illegally? And so even on the BLS’s own website, they admit that they are very likely capturing some illegal aliens in these surveys. And you are 100% right that by increasing the ratio of foreign born workers to native born workers, you are basically reducing average wages. And that has helped keep wage growth down.