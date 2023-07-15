Nobel Winner in Science Dr. John Clauser: There Is No Climate Crisis Threatening the Planet

Nobel Laureate in Physics, John Clauser, lashed out at the science heretics who continue to push global warming and who “threaten the well-being of billions of people.”

Clauser criticized the prevalent climate models as being unreliable and not accounting for the dramatic temperature-stabilizing feedback of clouds, which he says is more than fifty times as powerful as the radiative forcing effect of CO2.

Clauser believes there is no climate crisis threatening the planet.

Dr. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Green Peace, retweetd Dr. Clauser’s recent statements this week.

Dr. John F. Clauser, Nobel Prize in Physics, 2022, pulls no punches in his critique of the “climate crisis” hoax.

He is now a board member of the CO2 Coalition.

Read his facts about clouds role in temperature – 50 times stronger than CO2.#CO2forLife!https://t.co/lKpkfFGkYF — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) July 12, 2023

gript.ie reported: