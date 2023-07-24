After Nobel Prize Scientist Declares ‘There Is No Real Climate Crisis’ – He is Abruptly Canceled for IMF Climate Talk: Claim

Allegations are being leveled that the cancelation of a speech by a Nobel Prize-winning scientist is linked to his opinions about climate change.

Scientist John Clauser, who won a Nobel prize in physics last year, had been scheduled to give a speech at a climate seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund, according to the CO2Coaltion’s website.

The site describes his presentation as having been “summarily canceled” and technically labeled postponed.

The site offered a reason: “According to an email he received last evening, the Director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the International Monetary Fund, Pablo Moreno, had read the flyer for John’s July 25 Zoom talk and summarily and immediately canceled the talk.”

The website Climate Depot has noted that Clauser has confronted President Joe Biden and criticized Biden’s climate change agenda.

Clauser joined the board of the CO2Coalition recently, and lashed out at the current state of science around climate change, according to a post on the group‘s website.

He has been quoted as telling addressed the Korea Quantum Conference “I don’t believe there is a climate crisis.”

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” he said in the announcement of his joining the group’s board.

“Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills,” he said.

“It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists,” he said.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” Clauser added.

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science,” he said.

The site said that Clauser believes that light reflected by cumulus clouds that cover much of the Earth is not figured into most climate change models.

He was also quoted as saying that “key processes are exaggerated and misunderstood by approximately 200 times.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

