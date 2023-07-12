Nikki Haley: “It Changes Nothing For Us to Have Ukraine be Able to Become a Part of NATO” (VIDEO)

by

*WORLD WAR 3 WATCH*

Can this delusional neocon finally go away?

Nikki Haley, the RINO 2024 presidential candidate barely registering in the polls, appeared on Fox News Tuesday and made one of her most dangerous claims yet.

Haley advocated for Ukraine to become a member of NATO just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed NATO over no clear path to membership.

Joe Biden has been pitching Ukraine’s NATO membership to NATO leaders.

Biden also slipped during a recent interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and admitted he sent Ukraine cluster bombs.

Joe Biden is “dragging us further toward World War III,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump is correct.

Recall, WikiLeaks cables showed NATO warnings before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The expansion of NATO in the region is what is causing Russia’s aggression.

Nikki Haley knows this, yet if she had it her way, she would push for Ukraine to join the alliance which would ultimately drag the United States into a war (article 5) with a nuclear power (Russia).

No thanks, Nikki.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

