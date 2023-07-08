NEW YORK HELL: Madman on Scooter Goes on Random Shooting Rampage in Broad Daylight – 87-Year-Old Man Killed, Three More Injured (VIDEO)

The New York Police Department (NYPD) revealed that a scooter-riding madman went on wild shooting rampage in the Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of New York City Saturday morning.

The deranged individual shot four innocent victims including an 87-year-old man who later succumbed to his wounds at Jamaica Hospital.

As Fox News reported, the rampage started in Cypress Hills at roughly 11:10 a.m. when the 25-year-old suspect shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder. He then fatally shot the 87-year-old man once in the back 20 minutes later on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street.

A 44-year-old man was then reportedly shot in the cheek while walking near 126th Street. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition according to police.

Finally, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on 134th street. He was hospitalized with serious though not life-threating wounds.

Here is video of the shooting aftermath:

86-year-old man has died after a scooter riding guman shot THREE PEOPLE at RANDOM in Different Locations in Queens, NYC FULL STORY https://t.co/xpzScQyoMI pic.twitter.com/HjrdRtlFVi — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 8, 2023

Fox News reported that the shooter was arrested near 94th Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. Officers recognized the suspect because an image was sent to every cop’s cellphone according to WABC-TV. They called this a “critical message.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said during a press conference they recovered a 9 mm pistol and extended magazine in the scooter.

A firearm was recovered in the scooter — a 9 mm pistol and extended magazine. Given the violence this person was going to carry out I want to extend my deepest thanks to all the men and women in the NYPD.

Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny revealed the suspect was shooting people at random and the motive is unknown at this time.

We don’t know the motive. If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they’re all different. At this time, video shows that he’s not targeting anybody. He’s not following anybody as he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.

The NYPD has not released the suspect’s name. They say he had one prior arrest for a traffic violation.