New York City Hires COVID Company in $432 Million No-Bid Contract to Ship Illegal Aliens Out of the City

Back in May New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed the illegal alien crisis was so bad that 50% of the hotel rooms were occupied by illegal aliens.

Over seven million illegal aliens entered the US through its open borders under Joe Biden. And, over 90,000 illegal aliens have been shipped to New York City during the crisis.

New York City is a sanctuary city.

On Sunday The New York Times reported that New York City officials hired DocGo in a $432 no-bid contract to ship hundreds of illegal aliens out of the city. DocGo, formerly Ambulnz is an eight-year-old company founded in 2015.

Already it has landed a $432 contract with New York City! Today the company reportedly holds a value of around $1 billion.

DocGo owner is 40-year-old Lee Bienstock who was once fired by Donald Trump on “The Apprentice.”

And now New York City officials will not provide the DocGo contract to The Times and will not answer questions about its migrant moving contract with the company.

Via The New York Times.

Nearly three months after Mayor Eric Adams ushered in a new policy calling for the city to relocate migrants outside the five boroughs, the program has been plagued by problems, drawing attention to the no-bid contractor leading the effort. More than 1,500 migrants have been sent to places as far as Buffalo, with more on the way. But many of the migrants have been greeted by protests at their new homes, as well as mistreatment and the false hope of jobs. Behind the broken promises is a medical services company, DocGo, that once contracted with the city to provide Covid testing and vaccination services, but pivoted to migrant care as the pandemic waned and a new crisis emerged. The city awarded DocGo a $432 million contract, which took effect in early May, without subjecting it to competitive bidding. The contract called for DocGo to house migrants and provide them with services including case management, medical care, food, transportation, lodging and round-the-clock security…

We will post updates as we learn more.