New NBC Poll is Devastating for Joe Biden – Majority of Democrat Voters Don’t Even Like Joe (VIDEO)

A new NBC News poll spells trouble for Joe Biden.

Just 34% of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s economy dubbed “Bidenomics.”

It’s so bad that even the left-wing media is calling for Joe Biden to step aside.

“The American public is just not feeling it. Just 34% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy … and only 20% of voters believe the nation is on the right track,” “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd said.

“Biden is trying to persuade voters that the economy is better than they think it is,” Chuck Todd said.

WATCH:

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage spiked 31 basis points in one week to 7.22%!

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

“The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has now risen 31 basis points in just the past week. For a homebuyer taking out a $400,000 mortgage, the monthly payment of principal and interest rose to $2,720 from $2,637 in just one week.” CNBC reported.

Biden isn’t worried about polls because the fix is in for 2024.

Democrats will use the same game plan they used in 2020. Nominate an unpopular candidate, campaign from the basement, hold few rallies with 20-30 people, mail out millions of ballots, insert drop boxes, use voting machines, late night ballot deliveries after the deadline, keep adding votes to the totals for days after the election, and block GOP workers from the counting rooms.

Joe Biden is the worst president in US history. The economy sucks, inflation is skyrocketing, the border is wide open, his family runs an international crime ring, the White House has cocaine, Biden sniffs kids and babies, he can’t finish a sentence, he’s shipping illegal cluster bombs to kill more people in Ukraine, he surrendered to the Taliban and lost US soldiers at the same time.