NEW: DOJ Will Allow US Attorney David Weiss to Testify to Congress About IRS Whistleblower Allegations of a Hunter Biden Cover-Up

Biden’s Justice Department will allow US Attorney David Weiss to testify to Congress about the IRS whistleblowers’ allegations of a Hunter Biden cover-up.

“The Department is ready to offer U.S. Attorney Weiss to testify shortly after Congress returns from the August district work period,” read the letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan.

The DOJ “believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing,” the letter said.

At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.



Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said Biden-appointed US Attorneys blocked charges against Hunter Biden.



“The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son,” Shapley said referring to the US Attorneys in DC and California.

“This case was presented to two presidentially-appointed U.S. attorneys in D.C. and California. That no charges were brought in those districts tells you everything you need to know,” Shapley said.

David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.