MYSTERY: Three US Marines Found Dead in Car Near Camp Lejeune

Three US Marines were found dead in a car near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on July 23.
According to Fox News, military officials identified the deceased Marines as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23.
Authorities say there is no indication of foul play but the circumstances surrounding their death are under investigation.
The cause of death has not been publicly released.
